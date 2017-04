(THE HILL) — A top aide to President Trump on Tuesday accused NBC News’s Andrea Mitchell of being a “Dem PR person” following Mitchell’s interview with former national security adviser Susan Rice.

“Lyin’, leakin’ Susan Rice stammered through her soft ball interview with Dem PR person Andrea Mitchell,” the White House’s social media director, Dan Scavino Jr., tweeted.

“Rice won’t agree to testify because she won’t get away with lying to Congress like she did with Benghazi?”