Transgender boy competes with high-school girls

(HARTFORD COURANT) — Cromwell High School freshman Andraya Yearwood finally ran the race she had been dreaming of running, and not because she had a personal best time.

Andraya is a transgender woman who was running for the girls’ track team on Wednesday, racing other female athletes from Portland and Old Saybrook. After telling her father, Rahsaan Yearwood, and mother, Ngozi Nnaji, in middle school that she identified as a female, Andraya, 15, was getting the chance she wanted.

With family, friends and teammates cheering her on at her first high school track meet, Andraya won the girls 100- and 200-meter dashes, and helped her 4×100-meter relay team take second place. She ran 11.99 seconds in the 100 and 26.34 in the 200.

“I do hope I inspire people, but not only with track,” Andraya said Wednesday. “I hope it inspires people to not hold yourself back just because you’re scared of it or it is your first time doing it, or because of other people’s negativity.

Read WND’s groundbreaking report: Female athletes crushed by ‘women who were once men’