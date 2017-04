(DELAWARE ONLINE) An on-duty State Police trooper was shot in the parking lot of a Wawa in Bear Wednesday afternoon prompting an ongoing stand-off with a suspect in southern New Castle County.

Dozens of police have converged on a home near Brick Mill Road and Dove Run Boulevard in Middletown where a suspect is reportedly barricaded, according to a source close to the investigation.

The man is reportedly still firing at police, according to the source.