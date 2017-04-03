Trump approval rating plunges with base

(IBD) Just 34% of the public approve of the job President Trump is doing, as his support among Republicans and independents tumbles, according to the April IBD/TIPP poll. Fifty six percent disapprove of the job he’s doing. Approval ratings for a president haven’t been this low since President Bush’s last months in office.

Last month, 40% of independents approved of the job Trump is doing; just 29% approve today. Among Republicans, Trump’s job approval is 74%, which represents a 14-point decline from last month.

The latest IBD/TIPP poll was taken from March 24-30, and includes responses from 904 people across the country, giving it a margin of error of +/-3.3 percentage points. The national sample of adults had 34% Democrats, 30% Republicans and 36% Independents.