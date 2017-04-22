Trump-beheading painting shows left wants 'conservatives dead'

WASHINGTON – Freedom Center founder David Horowitz says it should come as no surprise that the taxpayer-funded University of Alaska at Anchorage has a painting of a decapitated President Trump on display.

After all, he says, universities are run by “fascist” progressives who “wish conservatives dead.”

The painting that has been getting attention this week shows an image of a nude Chris Evans, the actor who plays Captain America in Marvel’s movie series. He’s holding the severed head of the president, as a young ’60s-era Hillary Clinton clings to his leg.

Univ. of Alaska Anchorage displays professor Thomas Chung’s painting that depicts severed head of POTUS #Trump. #UAA pic.twitter.com/sTYRe2L3m0 — GOP News Brief (@GOPNewsBrief) April 19, 2017

The school is refusing to remove the graphic painting, by university employee Thomas Chung, claiming it is important to protect even objectionable artistic expression.

Horowitz, author of The New York Times bestselling book “Big Agenda: President’s Plan to Save America,” called the painting “disgusting, but not surprising.”

“The progressive movement, the Democratic party and everyone that calls itself progressives, are a party of hate. That’s what they thrive on, that’s what they do, that’s what they wish – conservatives dead,” David Horowitz told WND. “It’s obvious in everything that they do.”

Horowitz, whose speech at the U.C. Berkeley last week was cancelled amid “threats of violence,” explained why progressives are intolerant to opposing views.

“That’s why they are shutting down, at Berkeley for example, Milo Yiannopoulis, myself, and Ann Coulter have all been shut down recently … Heather Mac Donald – you can go on and on. They hate us and they want us dead,” he said.

“The reason for that is that progressivism is a religious movement. They think of themselves as social redeemers, as saving the planet, saving the world, they consider themselves the army of the saints and they look on anyone that opposes them as the party of the devil.”

He continued: “The liberal arts departments of universities have been systematically destroyed over the last 30 or 40 years by leftists, whose mentality is that of communists who just want to shut down, demonize the opposition to their fascist schemes and beliefs.”

Chung reportedly told KTTU News he was inspired to paint a beheaded Trump after he “spent days just weeping” in the days following the election.

“After Trump was elected, I spent days just weeping,” Chung said. He said the election results, Trump’s victory over the now twice-failed Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton, were so stunning that even he, not a political person, took note.

“I am a social artist. I deal mostly in ideals of culture and global culture, but this election bled into that,” he complained.

He said he wondered about putting the piece up for a faculty show, because he “would never push” his politics on students.

“But I realized that I feel very strongly about this, and I think even students that might be pro-Trump supporters could benefit from having a conversation with me about why I feel this way – why I painted this.”

WND was unable to obtain a comment directly from Chung, but Steven Godfrey, chairman of the fine arts department at UAA, argued that this piece of “art” should be displayed in the school regardless of its political connotation.

“I guess the people are upset about the work that’s being shown. If they were taking a class at the university and made art that was considered controversial, no matter what their political or religious bent is, we would do our best to protect them and protect their rights to make that kind of work in the institution, whether it would be a student or faculty,” he said in a report at KTUU.

Paul Berger, a former adjunct professor at UAA and self-described conservative, said the image was disturbing and “very graphic.”

He contends that the reaction to the painting on campus would be much different if a Democrat were depicted as beheaded in the painting.

“Had the roles been reversed, and it was Obama’s head hanging there, I think the outrage would be fantastic,” Berger said. “As a free-speech advocate, everyone has a right to express their opinion the way they want to express them. But as a parent and a citizen, there’s a discussion. In a university setting, what’s appropriate?”

Leftists would “hang the artist” if Obama were depicted with a severed head in any venue, Horowitz asserts. In fact, multiple times during his presidency, Obama was portrayed by media as a messiah figure, with a halo around his head.

“The painting would be ripped off the walls,” he said. And progressives “would call for the head of whoever was responsible for it.”

Critics now are calling on the Secret Service to pay Chong a visit for what they say should be viewed as a threat against President Trump.

It’s not, however, the first time such violence has erupted against Trump.

Pop star Madonna, who came under fire for saying she wanted to “blow up” the White House during the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., in January, made headlines in September 2016 after posting a video to her Instagram of a Donald Trump piñata she got for her son’s birthday party. One child states, “I’m going to go for his neck and decapitate [him].”

German cities held their annual Rose Monday in February where they depicted Trump performing sex acts with the Statue of Liberty and being decapitated by a guillotine.

On November 9, rocker Marilyn Manson released a music video where the self-proclaimed Satanist is ripping pages out of a Bible while he stands over a figure of Trump decapitated, on the ground in a pool of blood.

On February 14, the New York Times posted a picture that depicts top Trump aide and White House adviser Stephen Miller decapitated.

While attempting to break through riot police lines and Secret Service security during the presidential race last April, an anti-Trump activist vehemently called for the-then GOP frontrunner’s beheading.

In March, Rapper Snoop Dog released a music video in which he uses a toy gun to shoot a clown resembling President Donald Trump. Later in the video, the Trump clown is wrapped in metal chains.

In December 2015, an Oregon food cart, El Diablito, staged its grand opening celebration by featuring dancers and a Donald Trump piñata. Children line up to batter the effigy. One of the kids, shouted “I want to kill him” when it was his turn beat the piñata.

A Dataminr search of the keywords “assassinate Trump” revealed more than 12,000 posts on Twitter from January 20-February 4.

Adam Steinbaugh, of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, called for freedom to post offensive images.

“In some countries, it’s high treason to even think about the death of the king. In this country, we’re free to utter words, perform plays, or paint paintings that others find offensive or distasteful. The painting isn’t a true threat, which would relieve it of protection under the First Amendment, because it doesn’t state a serious intent to do physical harm.”