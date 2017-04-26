Trump-haters without their britches

“To hell with the cheese. Let’s get out of the trap!”

That desperate bit of advice need not be limited to unfortunate rodents in search of a snack. It’s thoroughly appropriate for Trump supporters who see what’s going on, don’t like it and can’t stop it.

When House member and DNC deputy chairman Keith Ellison publicly blame Barack Obama for the Democrats’ failure the universe is doing body and fender work on itself. So many things in America are going well. But we’re not allowed to know that. Our side controls only the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives. We don’t control the media. And those who do are putting on a dog-pony-lightning-and-thunder show that makes it look as if President Trump is hip deep in failure and chaos.

“Three strikes and you’re out!” is a pretty catchy American battle cry. The Dems have invented a new one that seems to be catching on, namely, “One hundred days and you’re out!” You’re out, that is, if by that time you haven’t perfected a plan to replace Obamacare, and a tax cut, and an immigration reform that pleases the ambassador from Mexico. We laugh at monkeys and their antics. But the anti-Trumpers are making monkeys out of all of us, and they’re doing all the laughing.

Don’t confuse your grandfather or your father or even your older brother with this business of “Look who gets what accomplished within the first hundred days.” That noose fits so neatly around the neck of Donald Trump. They condescendingly chide us with taunts of “Look how much Obama accomplished in his first hundred days!” And the taunters, mind you, are the very ones doing their best obstructing, delaying and derailing to make sure Trump can’t achieve any forward motion. And then they complain that Trump can’t get anything done. That reminds us of the boy who murdered his mother and his father and then pleaded for mercy on the grounds that he’s an orphan!

In the “good old days” of American politics there were plenty of hateful, narrow-minded attempts to harm winners who drove their opponents nuts by winning. The pogrom against Trump is nothing new. But in those earlier days the haters tried to be less obvious in their motivation. They didn’t want to get caught naked putting forth political poison aimed at one smiling winner who had breezed in from nowhere and corkscrewed the complacent losers into the AstroTurf head-first. Today, even those politicians with closets full of nice clothes are willing to dash forth into political combat buck naked if it has a chance to hurt Trump. And their audience seems to be buying their spears and arrows without even mentioning, “Hey, you forgot your britches!”

Take that special election in Kansas that was supposed to be the trumpet signaling the beginning of the end of Trump. We went to bed after being told we’d have some great news for the Democrats and the nation the next day. And what happened? The Republican held onto the seat by 6 points.

Whereupon that Kansas excitement was promptly and totally forgotten. The anti-Trump alchemists waved magic wands, and the great big hope of destroying Trump in Kansas disappeared like the Second Battle of Bull Run. All eyes shifted to Georgia’s special election on April 11. OK, who wouldn’t like a mulligan once in a while?

The Dems raised over $8 million to shoehorn in a 30-year-old documentary filmmaker named Jon Ossoff. His mission was to get over fifty percent of the vote outright to avoid a runoff. The 8 million wasn’t quite enough. He failed, and the winning Republican, Karen Handel, will face Ossoff in a June runoff. Once upon a time there would be embarrassment that $8 million, 95 percent of it from out-of-state, wasn’t enough to wrap up a single-district special election. Not here. If it’ll hurt Trump and justify headlines pretending “The Tide Is Turning,” then “Let’s get those dollars working against Trump.” Ossoff’s far-left support has caused that upcoming race to be called “Hollywood versus Georgia.”

Can money do it? Can more money do it? Now that fairy-tale times are behind us, in real life the right team of surgeons and body-shapers could eventually get the glass slipper on Cinderella’s sister’s foot!

We’ll see if money and Hollywood can buy us a preview of Trump hitting the iceberg and going down. Meanwhile, the American people are going to tell us a lot about ourselves in the “Hollywood vs. Georgia” clash. Who will prevail, those who approve of Hollywood’s treatment, or those who face the Trump-haters and say, “Your slip is showing. You ought to be ashamed of yourselves!”?

Accomplishments? When World War II ended the British people didn’t care all that much about chasing Nazi war criminals. They were happy just to know there’d be “Bluebirds Over the White Cliffs of Dover.” I don’t know about you, but the silencing of Obama, Pelosi, Kerry, Schumer and that whole crowd is an accomplishment that can keep me tamed and un-growling for many happy months. OK, so they aren’t “silenced.” Let’s say that Trump has them unplugged, or reduced to a lower profile or less able to harm America and other free peoples.

While you’re up, have another accomplishment: “America is Back!” Onward to Georgia!

