(DAILY MAIL) President Donald Trump and his aides won the release of an Egyptian American aid worker who returned to the US late Thursday after being imprisoned in Cairo for three years, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Aya Hijazi, a dual US-Egyptian citizen, was detained in Egypt for nearly three years on human trafficking charges.

She was flown back to the United States on Thursday on a US military plane, accompanied by a top White House official, a senior administration official said.