Trump names pro-life leader to key HHS post

(LifeNews) President Donald Trump has named a pro-life leader to a top post at the Department of Health and Human Services, which often oversees and implements policies related to abortion.

But the good news doesn’t end there, as the new pro-life appointee replaces a staunch abortion advocate who is now a vice president at the Planned Parenthood abortion business.

President Donald Trump on Friday said he would name Charmaine Yoest, the former president of Americans United for Life, one of the most prominent pro-life organizations in the county, to a top communications post at HHS. Yoest would become the assistant secretary of public affairs — a position that shapes communications efforts for the entire agency.