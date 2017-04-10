Trump, Pence are 'arrogant Christians,' says prof

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — On Saturday, University of California, Los Angeles professor Carla Pestana published a piece in the Huffington Post titled “Arrogant Christians in the White House,” taking aim at President Trump and Vice President Pence for their Christian faiths.

The irony here, in fact, is that Pestana’s piece is predicated on the rather arrogant presumption that, as someone who has likely never met either man, she understands the nuances of their personal faiths.

Right off the bat, Pestana grossly exaggerated the now-infamous detail about Pence and his wife’s relationship included in a Washington Post profile last month, referring to him as “the fundamentalist Christian whose views are so extreme that he cannot be alone with a woman other than his wife.” In fact, the Post only noted that Pence does not eat alone with women other than his wife, nor does he attend events featuring alcohol without her.