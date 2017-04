(FOX NEWS) The White House on Wednesday ordered a plan to reduce and streamline the federal government, replacing the hiring freeze President Trump implemented upon taking office in January.

“Billions and billions of dollars are being wasted on activities that are not delivering results for hardworking American taxpayers,” said Trump, who has put his Office of Management and Budget in charge of the effort.

The directive was ordered Wednesday along with a 14-page plan to federal agencies that details the president’s objective to hire in areas of high priority and cut back in others.