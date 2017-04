(POLITICO) Two days before a French election that has Europe on edge, President Donald Trump weighed in Friday with a tweet that seemed to imply support for the controversial far-right populist Marine Le Pen.

Trump’s Friday morning tweet responded to a shooting the day before on Paris’s Champs Elysees that outgoing French President Francois Hollande called a likely act of terrorism.

“Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election!” Trump wrote.