Trump's 2 biggest wins in his 1st 100 days

The D.C. establishment is doing its best to obstruct President Trump at every turn, but as the 100-day mark approaches, it doesn’t look like it has been very successful, despite the narrative the media will try to inject into bot brains this week.

President Obama set President Trump up very well for early success in the White House. That was so nice of him.

When Obama enacted his agenda by executive order, he didn’t predict an outsider would take the Oval Office and undo it all, literally, with the swipe of a pen. He probably expected a Bush or a Marco Rubio type who would leave in place what was, um, “established.” Oops.

You can quantify a lot of great things this president has done in a very short amount of time, despite the petulance of partisan, obstructionist Democrats and zero help from Congress. But perhaps Trump’s biggest achievements in his first 100 days are not as quantifiable as number of jobs created or increased stock-market value.

The overriding big-league wins thus far:

He has knocked evil in the world back on its heels. He has driven the liberal left into the loony bin.

Dictators around the world have no idea what to do with Donald Trump, and neither does the American left.

Putin and Assad did not predict the Syrian missile strike, and they have no idea what President Trump may do next.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un thought it would be fun to test President Trump with a nuclear missile test, and now the kindergarten dictator sees China refusing coal shipments and placing troops on the border.

ISIS, which has had free reign and even support from the Obama administration for the past eight years, got a surprise when President Trump got a MOAB out of mothballs and bombed the $#!% out of ISIS.

Here at home, President Trump has driven the left absolutely mad.

His popularity is twice that of Congress, and a startling 98 percent of those who voted to elect this president would do it again. Only 2 percent say they would vote differently today.

Democrats have decided that the best way to oppose Trump is to wear hats and costumes depicting genitalia, yell and scream any time they disagree with someone, destroy property and burn businesses and appear more radical than ever before.

The quantifiable achievements of the Trump administration are quite remarkable, too:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 11 percent since Election Day.

Border crossings are at a 17-year low.

Consumer confidence has reached its highest level in 16 years.

More than 660,000 jobs have been created.

One new Constitution-loving justice now sits on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Gazing into my crystal ball, I can assure you that the lamestream media narrative this week will be that President Trump has accomplished nothing at all within his first 100 days, because they simply don’t know success if it isn’t growing government. He accomplished everything so far without Congress and without the establishment. And perhaps that is his greatest accomplishment of all.

