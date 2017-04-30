Trump's headed to Israel. Are you?

WASHINGTON – President Trump plans to be in Israel May 23 to help the Jewish state celebrate the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem June 7 during the Six Day War of 1967.

Israel is looking forward to the arrival, with Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely saying: “Since Trump entered the White House, we feel that we have a true friend there. When he arrives, we will happily welcome him.”

Are you a true friend of Israel? Have you shown it by visiting?

Maybe it’s time, because this is a big year for the Jewish state.

Not only is Israel observing the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem, it’s also the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration that set in motion the chain of events that led to revived statehood after nearly 1,900 years. It’s also the 70th year since the United Nations vote to re-create the nation.

“If you have been musing for years about going to Israel, this is the time, this is the year,” says Joseph Farah, founder of WND, who leads groups every year to the Jewish state. “It’s time to stop procrastinating by reciting that old line about ‘next year in Jerusalem.’ Haven’t you been saying that for too many years?”

Think about it:

June 7, 2017, will be the 50th anniversary of Israel’s retaking of its capital city of Jerusalem.

Nov. 29, 2017, is the 70th anniversary of the U.N.’s approval of the plan that returned Israel to statehood after a dispersion that lasted nearly 1,900 years.

Nov. 2, 2017, will be the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Balfour Declaration of the United Kingdom’s pledge to seek the reformation of the Jewish state in the region of Palestine.

In other words, 2017 is a very special year for Israel, wouldn’t you say? Wouldn’t it be a great year to visit? Of course, it would be. You should be a part of this history, says Farah.

“That’s why I’d like to invite you to come with me and my wife, Elizabeth, this November to celebrate with the people of Israel, to see this land where Jesus, the prophets and King David walked and for the chance to meet, see and hear, in person, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and David Friedman, the new U.S. ambassador to Israel,” he says.

“If you come with us, you’ll be in Israel on the very day the country is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration,” he points out. “So naturally, we’d like you to make your decision to join us by latest, June 7, the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Israel’s eternal capital.”

In addition to hearing from Netanyahu and Friedman, the Farahs will be talking to the group about the Hebrew roots of their faith.

Read Joseph Farah’s latest book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age,” for more on the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith to better understand the Coming Kingdom. Bring it on the trip and get it signed!

“Visiting Israel is a life-changing experience any time you visit. It will transform the way you understand the Bible and experience God,” says Farah. “But this year is very, very special – especially when the theme of the tour is exploring the undeniable Hebrew foundation of the Christian faith. What a year to see all the sites, walk the streets of Jerusalem, visit ancient synagogues where Jesus almost certainly taught, float in the Dead Sea, get baptized in the Jordan River, cruise on the Sea of Galilee and more.”



This trip in November is designed as an eye-opening, life-transforming tour that will allow you to see your Bible studies in HD. Picture yourself journeying through the ancient streets of Jerusalem and praying at the Western Wall. See the bustling metropolis of Tel Aviv. Worship at the empty tomb.

“So, I hope and pray to see you there. It will be an opportunity to make lifelong friends, to worship in the land God loves so much and the place from which Jesus will rule and reign for a thousand years in His Coming Kingdom,” says Farah.

THIS year in Jerusalem – with the Farahs, Netanyahu and U.S. Ambassador David Freidman.

