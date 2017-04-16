Trump's magic is not from human power

Most people do not understand the magic working through President Donald Trump.

He controls and confounds the media (“the opposition party”) – and they don’t know they’re being controlled! They endlessly attack him and insinuate suspicions of collusion with “Russia.” Trump tweeted that Obama “wire tapped” Trump Tower, and for weeks they shouted, “There’s no proof!” But as proof comes out, they remain in denial.

Trump struck Syria after the alleged “chemical attack” and got the media on his side (although he put his nationalist and Christian supporters very much on edge).

He dropped a bomb on ISIS, and so sent a message to North Korea and Iran. The terrorists now know they’re not dealing with a girly man like they’ve been for the past eight years under Obama.

Meanwhile, Trump took bids to build the wall. Jeff Sessions (who will go down as the greatest attorney general in history) announced that the border in the “Trump era” is no longer open, restoring the morale of border agents. Sessions laid out a logical policy to stop criminal illegal aliens from hurting Americans. Border crossings are reportedly down 70 percent. The theft of jobs and services by illegal aliens, plus the drugs and the crime they bring (especially affecting poorer black Americans), are coming to an end.

Most blacks do not recognize that Donald Trump is their white savior, but his attorney general is cleaning up the violent ghettos by untying the hands of police, after Black Lives Matter’s coup of police departments under Obama. Remember, the long-obsolete NAACP (“National Association against Colored People”) and godless liberals like Cory Booker accused Jeff Sessions of being “racist.” They side with criminals and thrive on black misery and anger.

Despite attacks from the children of evil, Trump works to protect and strengthen America, just as Barack Obama worked shamelessly to destroy and weaken America.

Remember when Obama went on his “apology tour” and bowed to our enemies? Evil grew, and America diminished. In contrast, Trump is meeting with leaders, maintaining his dignity and graciousness and winning them over to support our interests.

“The Last Refuge” described how Trump invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to his Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump’s granddaughter sang in Mandarin to Xi and his wife, an act of honor and personal respect. As Kim Jong-un in North Korea gets more reckless in word and action, China is pulling some of its support for North Korea, turning its coal ships around, taking ours instead and even offering help to get rid of North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

As Christians, we are supposed to be the light of the world and the salt of the earth. We are to be “cunning as serpents and innocent as doves.” President Trump appears to be a living example of this.

Order Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson’s book, “The Antidote: Healing America from the Poison of Hate, Blame, and Victimhood.”

Notice how, despite all opposition, he maintains a good attitude. Remember how nasty Obama acted when challenged, when his anti-Second Amendment agenda was frustrated? You don’t see that spirit with Trump when things don’t go his way. This sets a good example in the country. I’ve long pointed out how his family, even after his unfortunate past wrongs, divorces and remarriage, still love and respect him.

Do not be dismayed at the attacks on Trump or the strong men who have stood with him (such as Gen. Mike Flynn, Steve Bannon or Sean Spicer). These men can take their hits. It’s time we stood up and took ours.

Jesus Christ came and died so that we might return to the Father. As Christians, we are to overcome the world, not be overcome by the world. Trump seems to be overcoming the world – overcoming evil with good. Too many Christians today are lost in intellectualism and emotionalism, pontificating, complaining and fighting in the wrong way as their character and families slide into hell. Yet the mind of God is spiritual and present, with no fear, doubt or confusion. It produces strong action.

I’ve long said that if we don’t rebuild men, it’s over for society. Remember when President Ronald Reagan brought such goodness and hope to America? What happened when he left office? America continued its downward moral dive. After Reagan, we’ve grown worse off than we’ve ever been morally. Men and families continue to crumble spiritually. No matter what physical good President Trump brings to America, our country will be an empty shell without men becoming men again.

I’ve worked 27 years through my nonprofit BOND to rebuild families by rebuilding men, offering church services, counseling, open forum discussions to awaken people and get them past their issues, and even an Entrepreneurship Academy for men and boys who have become so lost and neglected in the academic culture.

Evil will always do what it does, because Satan is the father of this world. The children of Satan, like Obama, the media and politicians, are supposed to do evil. It’s time for men and women to do the work of good, not back down – starting with our character and our own families.

This Easter, let’s face the spiritual battle in the country with confidence that God our Father is with us.

