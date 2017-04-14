Turkish politician: 3 million migrants on their way to Europe

(Breitbart) Turkish politician and former parliamentary deputy Ümit Özdag claims Europe could see three million migrants arrive on the continent as the EU-Turkey migrant agreement breaks down.

Özdag made the claim this week, according to Austrian politician and migration expert Efgani Dönmez. Dönmez told Austrian media that Turkey was looking to send three million migrants, mostly Afghan nationals, to Europe. He said that the migrants are already amassing on the borders of Turkey and they could arrive in Greece and other European Union countries as early as in the next few days, OE24 reports.

According to Dönmez, pressure put on the Turkish-Iranian border has made the Aegean route attractive for migrants again.