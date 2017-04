(WASHINGTON TIMES) The Department of Homeland Security sought to compel Twitter to reveal the identity of the person behind an account that was among the dozens of so-called “rogue” handles created to criticize the Trump administration, the social media company alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday.

Twitter filed the lawsuit against DHS and federal government employees as a way to prevent them from unmasking the identity of the anonymous account user, arguing that the government did not have the authority to make such a request and that doing so is violation of the First Amendment.