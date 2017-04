(The Hill) The United Nations contacted the Trump administration earlier this year about its efforts to repeal ObamaCare, according to a new report.

The U.N.’s “urgent appeal” asked whether scrapping ObamaCare without a suitable replacement would violate global law, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The Post reported that the Feb. 2 memo was sent from the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner on Human Rights (OHCHR) in Geneva.