(CHRISTIAN TODAY) — The Senate of Alabama has voted to allow a church to have its own police force.

Legislators on Tuesday voted 24-4 to grant Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham, Alabama permission to establish its own law enforcement department, according to AP.

The church said it requires its own police force to keep its congregation, which numbers over 4,000, safe.

‘We’ve got over 30,000 events a year that take place at Briarwood – going on all day, all night, at the school, at the church, at the seminary,’ Attorney Eric Johnston who drafted the bill told AL.com in February.