U.S. Green Party goes all in for Islam

The U.S. Green Party has put out a briefing paper for party activists instructing them to work with the Council on American-Islamic Relations and other Islamists in fighting “Islamophobia” and “oppression in all its forms.”

According to the document, “Islamophobia” is a “contrived fear or prejudice fomented by the existing Eurocentric and Orientalist global power structure” and should be combatted as a type of racism.

The fact that Islam is a religion/political ideology and not a race seems not to stand in the way of the Green Party’s burgeoning alliance with Islam, says Robert Spencer, author of the Jihad Watch blog and several best-selling books about Islam.

The Green Party, like other left-of-center parties and movements, is willing to put aside its more secular worldview and adopt Islamic groups because their shared interests trump their differences, Spencer said.

“The left has been reaching out to Islamic supremacist groups and individuals for a long time. They both share a hatred for America and a contempt for the Judeo-Christian tradition,” he told WND. “The left has been peculiarly susceptible to the efforts of CAIR and other Islamic advocacy groups to portray Muslims as victims of widespread ‘bigotry’ and ‘hatred,’ no doubt because they see them as sharing their hateful anti-American goals.”

The Green Party’s candidate in the 2016 presidential election, Jill Stein, garnered 1.1 percent of the vote with a total of 1.4 million votes, behind the GOP, Democrat and Libertarian candidates but ahead of the Constitution Party candidate.

The Green Party briefing paper relies on CAIR for its information about anti-Muslim “hate crimes.” It cites stats from a 2016 CAIR report that show dramatically rising incidences of violence against Muslims in America, even though most are undocumented and others involved derogatory speech, not actual violence.

CAIR’s own dark side with regard to violence is not mentioned, including the fact that it remains on the list of unindicted co-conspirators in the largest terror-financing trial in U.S. history, prosecuted in 2008 against the Holy Land Foundation, which was shut down after it was found to be raising money for Hamas.

CAIR, a spinoff of the Muslim Brotherhood, whose stated goal is to spread Shariah law around the globe, has also had nearly a dozen of its leaders charged and/or convicted of terror-related crimes.

See WND’s Rogue’s Gallery of terror-tied CAIR officials.

“It seems the Green Party is not defending Islam; it is advocating for Islamists,” writes Sam Westrop for the Middle East Forum.

The Green Party is more concerned about Christians taking over America than it is Sharia-adherent Muslim Brotherhood operatives, Westrop notes:

“In denying the existence of Islamism, and the threat it poses, the authors, without irony, warn the readers about the dangers of ‘theocratic Christian organizations.’ Similarly, a later section extolls ‘feminist’ tenets of Islam, but claims that Christians work ‘to preserve patriarchal culture and control.'”

Women in U.S. no better off than Muslim countries

In America, the paper continues, the “struggle for equality and gender justice” is no different than the challenges faced by “women in Muslim-majority nations.”

Women living under Salafist rule might disagree. They face forced veiling, are forbidden from appearing in public without a husband or other male kin, aren’t allowed to drive, are often executed for adultery when raped and unable find multiple male witnesses to testify on their behalf, and get forced into arranged marriages often before they reach 14. American women share this same “struggle,” the Greens argue.

The Green Party authors present blatantly false information about female genital mutilation, saying the countries with the highest documented cases of FGM “are majority Christian.”

A United Nations UNICEF study from 2013 found the highest rates of FGM in Somalia [98 percent] and Egypt [91 percent], both of which are Muslim nations.

But the document saves some of its most strident invective for those guilty of “attacking the Muslim faith” with the written or spoken word.

“In the Green Party, blasphemy, it seems, is a sin,” Westrop observes.

Pamela Geller, founder and president of the American Freedom Defense Initiative, said the hardcore left has been in bed with Islam for years but the alliance is now more out in the open.

“The left has been allying with devout Muslim Sharia supremacists for years,” Geller told WND. “They share the same goals: destruction of the existing order, or as the Muslim Brotherhood put it in a captured internal document, “eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within and sabotaging its miserable house.” The Green Party is made up of such saboteurs and destroyers, so the alliance with CAIR is natural. The red/green alliance — a very real axis of evil.”

Working to support the ‘religion of peace’

According to the briefing paper, the goals of Islam have always been about spreading peace, not submission or subjugation. The hundreds of jihads launched by Islamic leaders over the course of history, starting with those launched by the founder Muhammad, are ignored or dismissed as a natural reaction to “foreign invaders.”

Apparently the Green Party leaders have not read the history of the Armenian genocide or the Islamic invasions of Europe, which were turned back in France by Charles Martel at the Battle of Tours in 732 AD and again by the Polish King Sobieski at the Gates of Vienna in 1683.

The Crusades are mentioned as the Christian ‘holy war’ against Muslims without mentioning the 450 years of Muslim attacks on Christian lands before Pope Urban II launched the first Crusade.

“The highest goal of the Islamic faith is Peace,” the document states. “Peace is pursued over all and for Muslims the world over, ‘holy war’ has nothing to do with the concept of jihad. The Arabic word translates as ‘struggle,’ and is used a handful of times in the Quran to speak of the struggle to stay on the righteous path, to fulfill obligations to family, community and Creator, what the Islamic scholars call a higher jihad.”

The Green Party briefing paper takes personal swipe at Brigitte Gabriel of ACT for America, Frank Gaffney of Center for Security Policy, the David Horowitz Freedom Center and Nina Rosenwald of the Gatestone Institute.

The paper also seems to equate “Islamophobia” with being “pro-Israel.”

In attacking Rosenwald, an heiress to the Sears and Roebuck fortune, the Green Party authors state that she “continues to serve in leadership roles in a range of organizations engaged in Islamophobic campaigns or supporting the Israeli occupation, settlement and ethnic cleansing of Palestine. In 2003 alone the Rosenwald Family Fund donated well over half of its $1.6 million in total contributions to pro-Israel and Islamophobic organizations.”

While showing great concern about “ethnic cleansing” within a single small state where Jews can live in peace in the Middle East, the Green Party turns a blind eye to the mass genocide, sex slavery and forced conversions of millions of Christians and Yazidis throughout Turkey, the Middle East and Africa over the past 1,400 years by Islamic warriors, starting with Muhammad and his immediate successors, continuing under the Ottoman Turks and into the present with ISIS.

The document runs with CAIR stats showing wild increases in anti-Muslim aggression in the U.S. when most of these so-called acts of hatred are undocumented and many have even been proven hoaxes parlayed by Muslim activists.

The document concludes with a six-point action plan for Green Party members and like-minded activists.