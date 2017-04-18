U.S. military advantage in cyberspace 'eroding'

A new Army Field Manual has been published that concedes the U.S. military dominance in cyberspace is “gradually eroding,” according to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The report, the “FM 3-12: Cyberspace and Electronic Warfare Operations,” has been posted online by the Federation of American Scientists, where Steven Aftergood wrote that “the superiority of the U.S. military in cyberspace” long has been taken for granted.

But no longer.

He cited the report’s comment, “U.S. forces dominated cyberspace and the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) in Afghanistan and Iraq against enemies and adversaries lacking the technical capabilities to challenge our superiority in cyberspace.

“However, regional peers have since demonstrated impressive capabilities in a hybrid operational environment that threatens the Army’s dominance in cyberspace and the EMS.”

The report said: “Rapid developments in cyberspace and the EMS will challenge any assumptions of the Army’s advantage in this domain. While it cannot defend against every kind of intrusion, the Army must take steps to identify, prioritize, and defend its most important networks and data.”

Sometimes the victories in battle are only available when the military’s systems meet the demand, the report said.

“The Department of Defense Information Network-Army (DODIN-A) is an essential warfighting platform foundational to the success of all unified land operations. Effectively operating, securing, and defending this network and associated data is essential to the success of commanders at all echelons,” the report continued.

