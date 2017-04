The U.S. has launched 59 tomahawk missiles aimed at Syria, and they hit an airfield near Homs, NBC News reported Thursday evening.

The missiles hit infrastructure, aircraft and the runway, according to the report.

In Florida, President Donald Trump said the U.S. strike on Syria was in the “vital national security interest” of the U.S.

A U.S. military official told NBC the munitions were not aimed at people. There have been no reports indicating the number of casualties.