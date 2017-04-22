Umbrella saves boy after he jumps from 10-story building

(London Telegraph) A seven-year-old boy has miraculously survived a ten-storey fall from a building after using an umbrella as a ‘parachute’, according to local media reports.

The boy was believed to have been trying to imitate a cartoon character he had been watching on television at his home in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou. It is understood that his parents had left him at home alone.

He was rushed for emergency treatment at the Affiliated Children’s Hospital at Suzhou University where doctors performed emergency surgery. The boy, who has not been named was removed from the hospital’s critical list last night, according to doctors.