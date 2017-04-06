What a vile and unbiblical claim was made by the recent article on Passover! What a foul and easily disproved lie!

Christ died and rose again near the date of this festival. He did so for important reasons, and none of that should be overlooked. The ties between His resurrection and Passover should always be remembered and noted.

But to actually claim (simply because some non-Christian ideas have been added to our celebration of the Risen Lord) that it is the PASSOVER and not EASTER that is the true reason for the season is blasphemy of the purest kind. It is to try and return to the Old Testament. It is to ignore the single most important fact in human history. It is dangerous, outrageous and unbiblical slop!

FACTS: The early church celebrated two events: 1) the RESURRECTION of Christ, and 2) Pentecost. The primitive church did not continue celebrating Passover for long.

There is much to be learned from the Seder meal. It can enlighten and enrich our understanding of the death and resurrection of our Savior. But an obviously false and foolish claim like this deserves all the scorn that can be heaped upon it. To put the resurrection of my Lord and an Old Testament feast on the same level (worse, above!) is something so heretical it must be answered and slapped down.

I serve a living Savior. I do not need to celebrate some Old Testament festival, which simply includes some hints and foretastes and symbols and types of my living Savior.

You should be ashamed of yourself for green-lighting this unbiblical claptrap.

Oscar R. Lynch