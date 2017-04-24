Unique copy of Declaration of Independence found

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) — LONDON — A unique copy of the U.S. Declaration of Independence has been discovered in an unexpected place – England.

The copy, similar to the one viewed by millions each year at the National Archives in Washington has been locked away in a local records office in southeastern England forgotten by historians. Its significance wasn’t understood until recently, when Harvard researcher Emily Sneff stumbled on a mention in a catalog of the office’s holdings. Something tickled her curiosity: the copy was written on parchment.

And when Sneff and Harvard professor Danielle Allen saw the document, they were stunned.

“I thought, ‘Holy history, Batman!” Allen told The Associated Press on Monday. “We’d seen a lot of copies, but nothing like this.”