UnitedHealth profit soars as Obamacare biz shrinks

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) — UnitedHealth’s first-quarter profit soared 35 percent as the nation’s biggest health insurer slashed participation in Affordable Care Act exchanges but grew just about every other part of its business.

The insurer also hiked its 2017 earnings forecast on Tuesday, and company shares started climbing shortly after it detailed results.

Enrollment in Medicare Advantage plans and the state- and federally funded Medicaid coverage both swelled for UnitedHealth, which also continued to grow an Optum segment that sells several services outside the company’s core health insurance.