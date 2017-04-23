Border fences may keep the enemy out, but what do you do when the enemy is already inside your gates?

That is the situation America faces.

John Kelly, secretary of homeland security, said Tuesday the FBI has open investigations into terrorists in all 50 states. In his first wide-ranging address on the terrorist threat since taking office, Kelly also said there have been at least 37 “ISIS-linked plots to attack our country” since 2013.

Terrorism has blossomed within America’s own neighborhoods. Kelly said there have been 36 homegrown terrorist cases in 18 states in the past year alone.

“We’ve seen an unprecedented spike in homegrown terrorism,” he divulged. “These are the cases we know about – homegrown terrorism is notoriously difficult to predict and control.”

Terrorists inside the U.S. are plotting attacks “every single day,” according to the secretary. Those who enter the country undetected pose the biggest threat to the country.

“We don’t get to vet them,” Kelly noted. “We don’t know their intentions. We don’t know they’re here. They slip into our country unnoticed, living among us, and we are completely blind as to what they are capable of.”

Philip Haney, a former Department of Homeland Security officer, pointed out these problems are hardly new, but the previous administration was reluctant to talk about them.

“We’ve actually had active terrorism cases in all 50 states for several years,” Haney told WND. “The problem has been that the Obama administration steadfastly refused to acknowledge the reality of Islamic terrorism here in America. So now, as the new Trump administration begins to settle in, the public is beginning to see how serious the situation really is.”

Haney, co-author of “See Something, Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government’s Submission to Jihad,” said the quickest and most effective way to protect America from Islamic terrorism is to fully enforce existing immigration laws, secure our sovereign borders by allowing law enforcement to conduct interviews, collect intelligence and “connect the dots,” and reassert the fundamental authority of the Constitution in all counter-terrorism efforts.

The former counter-terrorism officer said it is especially important to guard against Shariah law, which radical Muslims seek to implement wherever they live.

“The crucial test to our constitutional form of government has always been whether Americans would allow themselves to be subject to any other form of law,” Haney said. “This premise has been tested by war and violent civil conflict, several times in our country’s history.

“Since Islamic Shariah defines itself as superior to every other form of law, including the U.S. Constitution, we should take this proclamation seriously and make the implementation of any portion of Shariah illegal in America.”

Meanwhile, France has certainly experienced the consequences of its own failure to stop terrorists from entering. The most recent reminder was Thursday night’s shooting by an Muslim jihadist on the Champs-Élysées, which killed a Paris police officer and injured two officers and a tourist.

Paris also witnessed an Islamic massacre at the Charlie Hebdo magazine headquarters in January 2015, as well as a series of suicide-bomb and shooting attacks in and around Paris on Nov. 13, 2015. Last July 14, an Islamic jihadist plowed a truck into a large crowd during Bastille Day celebrations in Nice, and less than two weeks later, two ISIS fighters attacked a church in western France during morning Mass, slitting the throat of an 85-year-old priest.

Last week the French Senate announced the results of the “Prevention of Radicalism and Regional Authorities” report, which showed more than 17,000 terror suspects had been monitored by French authorities since the beginning of March.

WND news editor Leo Hohmann, author of “Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and the Resettlement Jihad,” believes the terror threat will only get worse as the Muslim populations in France and other Western countries reach a critical mass, allowing Muslims to move to the “upper house,” so to speak.

“At this point, all of the talk about peace by imams and other Islamic leaders goes by the wayside and the preaching becomes more virulent, hateful and intolerant,” Hohmann said. “Much of the liberal dressing is discarded and the true tenets of Shariah law begin to come out into the open.

“At this point it is probably too late for that nation to push back and undo the damage. I believe France, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands, probably Germany too, are reaching this point. Short of a violent civil war, I don’t see those countries averting their fate of becoming full-blown Islamic republics at some point in the future, probably within 20 years or less.”

Some local governing bodies in Sweden are debating whether to roll out the welcome mat for terrorists returning to Sweden from overseas. The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported in October the Lund County council in southern Sweden was looking at encouraging ISIS defectors to reintegrate into Swedish society upon their return by giving them housing grants and free driver’s licenses. They also considered helping the returning jihadists to secure work.

It was a plan that reportedly received backing from an anti-violent-extremism body, and similar plans were discussed in other councils in Sweden.

According to the London Daily Express, roughly 140 Swedish citizens have come back to Sweden after fighting for terror groups in Iraq and Syria.

In Norway, the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) realizes the country is at risk of an Islamic terror attack by ISIS sympathizers acting on ISIS’s call to carry out independent attacks. In its yearly threat assessment published in February, the PST wrote:

These calls to action are one reason why we have seen an increase over the last few years in the number of lone terrorist attacks in the West. The likeliest scenario for a terrorist attack in a Western country is an ISIL-/AQ-inspired attack carried out with a simple weapon against a target with little or no protection.

Although the PST recognized unvetted migration contributes to the terrorist threat, the organization also warned of the possibility of radicalization in Norwegian prisons.

The PST explained how this is likely to work:

Radicalization in prisons is a phenomenon that will become more common in Norway in 2017. There are a number of individuals currently in prison as a result of national investigations of travelers to Syria, and in 2017 more of them will be prosecuted for violation of the terror provisions in Norwegian law. This means that there will be an increasing number of prisoners in Norway who have played a role in extreme Islamist groups here and who also have operational experience gained abroad. It is likely that extreme Islamists will retain their convictions in prison and attempt to radicalize others. Attempts have already been made to radicalize other prisoners, including individuals sentenced for gross violence.

As the Gatestone Institute’s Judith Bergman pointed out, Muslim chaplains have been a major source of radicalization in British prisons. The chaplains, who are appointed by the Ministry of Justice, give inmates radicalizing literature: misogynistic and anti-homosexual pamphlets and tracts endorsing the killing of apostates.

Norway’s Ringerike prison, however, said it planned to introduce imams who would conduct seminars for Muslim prisoners. Terje Auli, chaplain at Oslo prison, publicly stated prisons should help Muslims practice their religion.

“It is obvious that we counteract extremism when we facilitate the practice of religion in prison,” Auli said.

What’s more, Norway recently appointed Najee bur Rehman Naz, an imam educated in Pakistan, to be the first Muslim chaplain of the Norwegian military. All previous Norwegian military chaplains had been Christian.

Haney thinks these steps are likely to make the problem of Islamic radicalization worse.

“Shariah does not respect national borders, customs or languages,” he said. “Since Islam was founded 1,400 years ago, it has always been aggressively adversarial whenever it comes into contact with a non-Islamic culture. Like America, Norway is no exception.”

Hohmann, for his part, said the introduction of imams as prison and military chaplains is no different than what has been going on in the U.S. for years. He said it’s part of the civilization jihad that Muslims use against Western nations.

“They work with the government and educational establishment, usually controlled by progressives, to gain favorable treatment for Islam,” Hohmann explained.

“At the same time the rights and privileges of Muslims are expanding – in the military, law enforcement, educational sectors – the rights of Christians are restrained,” he said.

“This is why we see media-inspired ‘controversies’ over the rights of Christian chaplains to pray ‘in Jesus’ name,’ while at the same time we teach children in public schools how to say the Muslim shahada and observe the Five Pillars of Islam.”

