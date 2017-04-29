WARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

USS Carl Vinson stages war drills with S.Korean navy

Pyongyang state media says troops ready to sink aircraft carrier with single strike

(ZeeNews) Seoul: The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier on Saturday started a joint naval drill with the South Korean Navy in the East Sea amid heightened tensions from North Korea`s failed ballistic missile launch earlier in the morning, defense officials here said.

“South Korea and US strike forces began a drill in the East Sea from 6 p.m. today against the backdrop of the current security situation,” the South Korean Navy said.

No specific schedule for the rendezvous was released to the media yet, but the exercise is expected to continue until sometime next week, Yonhap news agency reported.

