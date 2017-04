(WASHINGTON TIMES) Valerie Jarrett, former senior adviser to then-President Barack Obama, said Thursday that the 2016 election result was “gut-wrenching,” and she did not see the election results coming.

“Elections have consequences,” Ms. Jarrett said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “I actually didn’t see the election coming out the way it did.”

Ms. Jarrett said she will continue her work on issues she cares about from the private sector, saying the former president and first lady will also likely remain in the private sector.