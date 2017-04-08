Warplanes strike Syrian town hit by chemical attack last week

(Associated Press) Warplanes on Saturday struck the Syrian town where a chemical attack had killed scores of people earlier this week, as Turkey warned that a retaliatory U.S. missile strike on a Syrian airbase would only be “cosmetic” if greater efforts are not made to remove President Bashar al-Assad from power.

The airstrikes on the opposition-held northern town of Khan Sheikhoun, killed a woman and wounded her son, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Local Coordination Committees, an activist collective. It’s the same town where 87 people were killed in a chemical attack earlier this week.

Elsewhere in Syria, U.S.-led airstrikes killed at least 21 people, including a woman and her six children who were fleeing on a boat across the Euphrates River near the Islamic State group’s self-styled capital, Raqqa, the target of a major offensive by U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian forces, activists said.