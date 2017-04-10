Washington Post: 4 out of 4 Pinocchios for Susan Rice

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Former Obama administration national security advisor Susan Rice maxed out on the Washington Post’s fact checking scale Monday morning, earning a full four Pinocchios for her recent statements about the removal of chemical weapons from Syria.

In a January interview with National Public Radio, Rice, who cited the the Syrian civil war as her “biggest disappointment,” said of the administration’s negotiations with the country, “We were able to find a solution that didn’t necessitate the use of force that actually removed the chemical weapons that were known from Syria, in a way that the use of force would never have accomplished.”

She continued, “We were able to get the Syrian government to voluntarily and verifiably give up its chemical weapons stockpile.”