Washington Post poll hides: Trump still beats Hillary

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A new Washington Post poll that declares President Trump as “the least popular president in modern times,” waits until the second to last paragraph to reveal another tidbit: He’d still beat Hillary Rodham Clinton if the election were held today and in the popular vote, not just Electoral College.

The poll found that Trump’s polls continue to be upside down, with a 42 percent approval and 53 percent disapproval. Also unchanged: His base still likes him.

It’s not until the second to last paragraph of the long story that it’s shown Clinton would still lose to the president, despite the high disapproval ratings and problems with his first 100 days detailed by the paper. It reads: