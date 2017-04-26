WashPost tries to save democracy with $25 T-shirt

(NEWSBUSTERS) — The Washington Post in February introduced a self-important slogan timed for the Trump administration: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” And what better way to stand up for the First Amendment than with an overpriced cotton t-shirt? The Post on Wednesday advertised a $25 t-shirt with the motto.

If you’re looking for a little flirtation while you protect democracy or lead “The Resistance,” The Post store has the right apparel for you, promoting, “This might very well become your favorite tee. Made with a curve-friendly fit, the Bella relaxed fit t-shirt features a trendy look, 100% baby jersey cotton knit and enough room for a little extra va-va-voom.”

In the “about the design” section, the site proclaimed, “The slogan ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness’ was launched in January 2017 to convey the Post’s long-standing reputation for providing news and information with unparalleled analysis and insight.”