What does Democratic Party stand for? 12 examples

Professor Allison Stanger of Middlebury College has written another excellent column – this one in the New York Times – in which she worries aloud about the increasing unwillingness of self-identified progressives to adhere to values – like protecting free inquiry at universities – that she treasures as linchpins of liberal thought. I can’t help but wonder whether professor Stanger may soon find herself in the company of individuals like former NPR reporter Juan Williams or red diaper baby David Horowitz – people who feel more welcome among conservatives than progressives. (Ronald Reagan was also a former Democrat. He famously said, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party; the party left me.”)

GOP shortcomings aside, what does the Democratic Party have to recommend it these days? A string of items ripped from recent headlines reinforces the question:

Is this your father’s Democratic Party? Is it any wonder they’re losing elections?