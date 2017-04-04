When is rape legitimately national news?

CNN host Brian Stelter raised a good question in reference to the media’s blackout of the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in her Rockville, Maryland, school by two illegal aliens years older than she.

“Rapes and assaults and murders are local news stories on a daily basis. But when do they break through to become national news and when do they not?” he asked.

It was Stetler’s way of diffusing criticism of CNN and other media for not covering what appeared to be a brutal rape of a young girl by older, male students who probably should not have been enrolled in her school to begin with.

The reason the case was largely ignored by the so-called “mainstream” media was because it posed an uncomfortable quandary for them and their “see-no-evil” approach to illegal immigration.

It’s not that CNN and the “mainstream” media normally shy away from the crime of rape. Just the opposite. They often see it where it doesn’t exist. They often scream about it when there is no evidence it took place. In fact, they proclaim that America is one big “rape culture.”

I think we all remember “A Rape on Campus,” the now-retracted Rolling Stone magazine article, written by Sabrina Erdely and originally published on Nov. 19, 2014, that claimed to describe a group sexual assault at the University of Virginia. Rolling Stone retracted the story in its entirety on April 5, 2015.

I think we all remember Tawana Brawley, the 15-year-old black girl from New York, who accused four white men, including police officers and a prosecutor, of having raped her. Rev. Al Sharpton led the hysteria. But, after hearing the evidence, a grand jury concluded in 1988 that Brawley had not been the victim of a forcible sexual assault and that she herself may have created the appearance of such an attack. The New York prosecutor whom Brawley had accused as one of her alleged assailants successfully sued Brawley and her three advisers for defamation.

And who could forget the Duke lacrosse case in 2006, in which three members of the men’s team were falsely accused. It began when Crystal Gail Mangum, a black student at North Carolina Central University, who worked as a stripper, dancer and escort, falsely accused three the three lacrosse players of raping her. It was actually labeled a “hate crime” until the evidence any sexual assault took place was examined.

CNN and the so-called “mainstream” media were all over those cases.

Not so with the 14-year-old in Montgomery County, Maryland, however. What was the difference?

The alleged perps, in this case, were 17 and 18-year-old illegal aliens in a “sanctuary city.” Both had been scheduled for deportation hearings. So it was a case that cut both ways politically for the pro-amnesty, pro-open borders “mainstream” media and the political left in general.

When the left says “everything is political,” it really means just what it says – everything.

It’s been stated many different ways, but one of the objectives of the left is to politicize everything. Back in the late 1960s, the feminist movement was one of the progenitors of this push was a woman named Carol Hanisch, a member of New York Radical Women, who explained sex, appearance, abortion, child care and the division of household labor weren’t merely personal issues. They are political problems.

“One of the first things we discover … is that personal problems are political problems,” she wrote in an essay titled “The Personal Is Political.” “There are no personal solutions at this time. There is only collective action for a collective solution.”

May I suggest it has been downhill ever since for the rational left?

I remember hearing this mantra as a young, impressionable leftist in the 1960s – “everything is political.” I learned quickly that one dare not deny it among your comrades.

That explains why the so-called “mainstream” media saw only a local story in Rockville, unworthy of national reporting. You might say it was beneath them.

That’s why they are defending themselves still over not reporting it.

This, evidently, was a “politically incorrect” rape.

