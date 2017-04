(CAMPUS REFORM) — A display in a University of Minnesota residence hall provides an 11-point “checklist” to help students identify their “white privilege.”

The “White Privilege Checklist,” found hanging in Mark G. Yudof Hall and photographed by a current student, features 11 statements that ostensibly apply exclusively to white people.

“I can arrange to be in the company of people of my race most of the time,” the list begins, following up with references to being able to see “people of my color” or “people of my race” in popular culture and discussions of national heritage.