Why do Christians eat ham on Easter?

I went shopping just before Passover this year looking for the traditional lamb Moses and His people would have eaten on the first observance of the feast and what Jesus would have eaten at the “last supper,” a Passover seder.

It was easy enough to find, but not nearly as abundant as the traditional ham that so many Christians eat on Easter Sunday.

It got me to wondering how this last tradition got started. After all, is it just a little strange that so many Christians eat something Jesus knew as “unclean” on the very day chosen by so many to celebrate His resurrection from the dead?

If you investigate this phenomenon, you’ll find many reasons. But, if you dig deep enough, you will discover the Easter ham has pagan traditions dating back well before the time of Jesus. You see, Easter was a completely pagan holiday for centuries before it was “Christianized.”

It all starts with a character named Tammuz. There are many legends about Tammuz – some of them conflicting. He is often identified with Adonis of the Greeks who lost his life while hunting by a wound from the tusk of a wild boar. He is also often associated with sun worship and the mythical goddess Ishtar or Ashtoreth.

Tammuz is mentioned once in the Bible – in Ezekiel 8 as an illustration of abominations taking place in and around the Temple.

Ezekiel 8:13-16: “He said also unto me, Turn thee yet again, and thou shalt see greater abominations that they do. Then he brought me to the door of the gate of the Lord’s house which was toward the north; and, behold, there sat women weeping for Tammuz. Then said he unto me, Hast thou seen this, O son of man? turn thee yet again, and thou shalt see greater abominations than these. And he brought me into the inner court of the Lord’s house, and, behold, at the door of the temple of the Lord, between the porch and the altar, were about five and twenty men, with their backs toward the temple of the Lord, and their faces toward the east; and they worshipped the sun toward the east.”

Obviously “weeping for Tammuz” was a bad thing in the sight of the Lord. It was idolatry. It was worshiping false gods. It was a sun worship ritual.

We also know something about Ashtoreth from the Bible. She’s referenced in both 1 Kings and 2 Kings as one of the false gods Solomon chased after and built altars for in high places.

We can identify both of these personalities with biblical false gods. Likewise, both Ashtoreth and Tammuz have been linked with Easter and sun worship. We also know from more recent history that Roman Emperor Constantine, a sun worshiper, signed a decree forbidding the observance of Passover in favor of Easter in the third century.

So let’s put the pieces together: Tammuz was killed by a wild boar and was mourned annually by his followers with 40 days of fasting to be followed by a pig feast, retribution, no doubt, for the wild boar that killed him, on the first Sunday after the full moon occurring after the March equinox – which is the same date as Easter.

Coincidence?

Maybe. Maybe not.

Then there’s the one strange reference to Easter in the Bible.

It comes in Acts 12 in the King James, and it is most often deemed as an error of translation. The underlying Greek word there is pascha. Almost all other translations have changed the English word to Passover, from the Hebrew word Pesach. Granted pascha and pesach sound alike, but are they actually connected? Maybe. Maybe not.

What we do know is that the context of the use of the word Easter in Acts 12 makes little sense if it is referring to Passover.

King Herod has just killed the Apostle James, and in Acts 12:3-4, it says: “And because he saw it pleased the Jews, he proceeded further to take Peter also. (Then were the days of unleavened bread.) And when he had apprehended him, he put him in prison, and delivered him to four quaternions of soldiers to keep him; intending after Easter to bring him forth to the people.”

Passover always precedes the Feast of Unleavened Bread, but Easter often comes after the days of unleavened bread. Herod was a king appointed over Judea by Rome. While he ruled over the Jews, he wasn’t one genealogically or spiritually.

Was he, like his Roman benefactors, a sun worshiper? Did he observe the very non-Jewish holiday then known as Easter?

Maybe. Maybe not.

I guess my search for the truth about the tradition of eating a ham on Easter will continue. I still find it repugnant, however, that followers of Jesus would celebrate his resurrection by eating an animal He and His apostles affirmed as unclean.

In any event, I strongly suspect at the root of this tradition somewhere lurks the ugly, non-scriptural “replacement theology,” the notion that the church has superseded God’s promises and covenant with Israel – part of which, as I deal with in my new book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age,” suggests that the concept of unclean animals no longer exists for the follower of Jesus.

