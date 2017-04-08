Why O'Reilly must not be canceled

(Red State) — Buckle your seat belt and get ready to read a positive piece about Bill O’Reilly. This is written by a longtime fan who faithfully watches O’Reilly’s nightly show, reads his books, enjoys the movies made from those books, and even once attended his stage show. But, unlike “regular folks” (O’Reilly speak) I have had the opportunity to interview him twice, here and here.

First, allow me to clarify and define what I mean by a “positive piece.” Or conversely, what this piece IS NOT. It is not a specific defense of Bill O’Reilly’s alleged behavior summarized in the following paragraph from the April 1st New York Times report which started the national left-wing pitchfork, “take him down” movement that read:

An investigation by The New York Times has found a total of five women who have received payouts from either Mr. O’Reilly or the company in exchange for agreeing to not pursue litigation or speak about their accusations against him. The agreements totaled about $13 million.