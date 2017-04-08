Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter turned over to federal marshals

(KTVU) The wife of the man responsible for a mass shooting last year at a gay Orlando nightclub has been turned over to U.S. marshals and is believed to be headed back to Central Florida, authorities said Thursday.

Alameda sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said Noor Salman left the Santa Rita jail Thursday and he said he believes she will be turned over to authorities in Florida.

Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during the attack at the Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2015. The attack at the nightclub, which is on the edge of downtown Orlando, is now considered the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history. The shooting left 49 people dead and dozens more wounded.