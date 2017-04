(WPMI-TV) A 90-year-old woman is recovering tonight after being bitten by a venomous snake. The elderly woman was bitten at home but then drove to Hollinger’s Island Baptist Church, where members called 911.

When 90 year old Nell Toenes arrived at her weekly crafty critter meeting, she told her girlfriends she’d had an interesting morning. She’d been bitten by a snake.

“And I said well what kind of snake, and oh I don’t know but it’s out in the car in a jar. She said I stomped him with my foot and put him in a jar and brought him with me,” said Barbara Rabbitt.