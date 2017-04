(KCRA) An unidentified woman fell off a bridge in Northern California Tuesday while attempting to take a risky selfie in a restricted area.

KCRA reported that she fell off the Foresthill Bridge near Auburn, which is outside Sacramento. She was reportedly with a group of friends. She was walking on the catwalk on the underbelly of the bridge, and fell 60 feet. She was life-flighted to a hospital and is expected to survive.