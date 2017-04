(NEWS.COM.AU) — A WOMAN has publicly shamed her boyfriend after catching cheating messages on his phone during a romantic weekend away.

The Sun reports the pair had gone for a holiday in York but shared the agonising moment he got a message from Tinder while they were out at dinner.

Proving that hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, the girlfriend, now identified as Alison Chappell, shared the entire incident on the pub’s Facebook page.