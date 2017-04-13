Wrinkle-free

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A cowboy walks into a bar and the bartender notices that everything he’s wearing is made of paper – his shirt, his jeans, his chaps, his boots, his hat, his kerchief; even his spurs are paper.

He was arrested for rustling.

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND

Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of

the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



