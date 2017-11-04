DAILY BLESSING Your daily dose of spiritual inspiration Today's Scripture reading from Ecclesiastes 5:4-5 Published: 04/11/2017 at 2:31 PM Daily Blessing About | Email | Archive The Daily Blessing is a unique feature of WND, provided by Eric Kampmann, author of multiple contemporary devotionals, including his latest, "Signposts," available autographed exclusively through the WND Superstore. Subscribe to feed Share on Facebook Share on Twitter ShareEmail Print When you vow a vow to God, do not delay paying it, for he has no pleasure in fools. Pay what you vow. It is better that you should not vow than that you should vow and not pay. Ecclesiastes 5:4-5 Click here for reuse options! Share on Facebook Share on Twitter ShareEmail Print