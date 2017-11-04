DAILY BLESSING 

Your daily dose of spiritual inspiration 

Today's Scripture reading from Ecclesiastes 5:4-5

author-image Daily Blessing About | Email | Archive
The Daily Blessing is a unique feature of WND, provided by Eric Kampmann, author of multiple contemporary devotionals, including his latest, "Signposts," available autographed exclusively through the WND Superstore.
rss feed Subscribe to feed
Print Print

When you vow a vow to God, do not delay paying it, for he has no pleasure in fools. Pay what you vow. It is better that you should not vow than that you should vow and not pay.

Ecclesiastes 5:4-5

Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.