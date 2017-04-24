DAILY BLESSING Your daily dose of spiritual inspiration Today's Scripture reading from Leviticus 26:1 Published: 3 hours ago Daily Blessing About | Email | Archive The Daily Blessing is a unique feature of WND, provided by Eric Kampmann, author of multiple contemporary devotionals, including his latest, "Signposts," available autographed exclusively through the WND Superstore. Subscribe to feed Share on Facebook Share on Twitter ShareEmail Print “You shall not make idols for yourselves or erect an image or pillar, and you shall not set up a figured stone in your land to bow down to it, for I am the Lord your God. Leviticus 26:1 Click here for reuse options! Share on Facebook Share on Twitter ShareEmail Print