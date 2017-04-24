DAILY BLESSING

Your daily dose of spiritual inspiration

Today's Scripture reading from Leviticus 26:1

author-image Daily Blessing About | Email | Archive
The Daily Blessing is a unique feature of WND, provided by Eric Kampmann, author of multiple contemporary devotionals, including his latest, "Signposts," available autographed exclusively through the WND Superstore.
rss feed Subscribe to feed
Print Print

“You shall not make idols for yourselves or erect an image or pillar, and you shall not set up a figured stone in your land to bow down to it, for I am the Lord your God.

Leviticus 26:1

Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.