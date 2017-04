(CNBC) — The next time you purchase a burrito at Chipotle Mexican Grill, it could cost you just a bit more.

The Mexican chain bumped its prices up about 5 percent in select locations on April 11, according to company spokesman Chris Arnold. This is the first price hike for the company in three years.

The increased prices affected 440 of Chipotles 2,200 locations, or about 20 percent.

“Even with the new prices, our pricing remains very competitive within the category, particularly if you factor in the quality of ingredients we use,” Arnold told CNBC.