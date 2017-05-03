2020 plans? Hillary goes to war (again) with Trump

Does failed Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton have big plans for the White House in 2020?

It’s a question that’s repeatedly surfaced in the last several months, but now Hillary has reappeared on the political scene with a vengeance. The former first lady and secretary of state is launching a new political action committee and has plans to rake in big money from paid speeches.

Axios’ Mike Allen reported that, when Hillary launches her new PAC, she will act “as a quiet catalyst” for groups and causes she cares about. She also plans to help 2018 congressional candidates. However, Allen claims Hillary has “no intention of making [the PAC] a vehicle to run for anything herself.”

“According to a source familiar with the planning, the initial focus will be on lifting up organizations that are the product of the energy and activism she has seen since the election, and existing groups that have been reignited and reinvigorated by that energy,” Allen wrote. “She has met with some of these groups, and it’s something she’s becoming increasingly passionate about with each meeting, the source said.”

While Hillary isn’t eager to comment on President Donald Trump’s every move, “she also won’t shy away from it,” according to the report.

“An unwritten rule around her office has been to allow for a peaceful transition of power (evidenced by her attending inauguration), but to not stand by when POTUS is doing things she sees as counter to her core values,” Allen explains. “That has been reflected in her Twitter and public remarks.”

Hillary has trolled President Trump on Twitter since the election, in one case gloating when a federal appeals court blocked Trump’s immigration ban. Her February tweet read “3-0,” referencing the three-judge panel’s unanimous decision.

As news of her new PAC spread, Twitter users speculated that Hillary is preparing to run for the White House again in 2020.

“She’s running,” tweeted Allapundit.

Twitter user “Liberal Conservative” tweeted the following image of what voters can expect in a few years:

“Democrats should be horrified by Hillary Clinton’s forthcoming PAC,” wrote the Washington Examiner’s Emily Jashinsky, warning that the party “needs less influence from Hillary Clinton, not more.” The Examiner continued:

The more visible Clinton’s brand is, the more difficult the Democrats’ work of repairing its image will be. Her ethics, her ties to Wall Street, her personal unlikability, and her representing a generation past are all curses that cannot help the Dems emerge from the wilderness, especially if Republicans are able to run campaign ads knocking Democratic candidates for taking support from her forthcoming organization. As Democrats grapple with deep fractures stemming from Clinton’s failure, you would think she would be wise enough to step back and allow them to deal with those divisions. The party is working overtime to earn back the trust of the working class, Middle American voters she deplored and alienated over the course of her candidacy. But alas, Clinton’s arrogance is set to haunt Democrats for the forseeable future.

Hillary is also ready to cash in on paid speaking gigs. Clients may now “Book Hillary Rodham Clinton” on the website of her speakers’ bureau, The Harry Walker Agency.

WND has reported frequently on Bill and Hillary Clinton’s extravagant speaking fees after they left the White House in 2001. And between 2013 and 2015, Hillary made nearly $22 million on paid speeches. Before she ran for the White House, Hillary demanded $225,000 for each speech. She spoke to banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Despite relentless requests from many reporters, Hillary refused to release transcripts of her speeches or information about where she and Bill spoke and what they charged. In October, WikiLeaks released excerpts of Hillary’s closed-door remarks to Goldman Sachs and other financial firms.

In July, WND reported there were many times when the “staggering” speaking fees paid to Bill Clinton came from “undisclosed third parties” even though Hillary listed “small foreign speaking firms” as the source.

Hillary also plans to release a new book this fall.

“I’m now back to being an activist citizen and part of the resistance,” Hillary told CNN’s Christine Amanpour at the Women for Women International Luncheon on Tuesday.

At that event, Hillary also blamed FBI Director James Comey, Russian hackers, WikiLeaks and misogyny for her election loss.

“If the election had been on Oct. 27, I would be your president,” she said, indicating she faulted Comey for sending a letter to Congress on Oct. 28 revealing that the FBI found new emails related to the investigation of Hillary’s mishandling of classified information.

“It wasn’t a perfect campaign — there is no such thing — but I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey’s letter on Oct. 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me and got scared off.”

In her witty style, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway schooled Hillary on why she lost the election Tuesday – and even jabbed Hillary for playing the woman card.

Conway told Hillary she lost because she “ignored Wisconsin,” called Trump supporters “deplorable/irredeemable,” had “oodles” of money but no message and “lost to a better candidate.”

Conway signed her note “From: Woman in the White House.”