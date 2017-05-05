5 facts emerge about UT 'campus stabber'

(HEAVY.COM) — A 21-year-old University of Texas student is accused of stabbing four men, killing one, in an attack on the college’s Austin campus, police say.

Kendrex J. White, of Killeen, was taken into custody at the scene, authorities said at a press conference. The stabbings occurred about 1:30 p.m. near the campus’s Gregory gym, the Austin American-Statesman reports. Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the stabbings.

“At this particular time we do not know. We have upwards of 25 witnesses, so this investigation is going to take a little while,” University of Texas-Austin Police Chief David Carter said at a press conference. “His motivation, what was going through his mind, I can’t answer at this time. … It would be premature for me to indicate or suggest one thing or another at this point.”