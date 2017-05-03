Andy Schlafly joins news site's commentators

Andy Schlafly, son of beloved conservative activist the late Phyllis Schlafly, joins WND’s team of commentators today. His column will appear Wednesdays on the site’s Commentary page.

Schlafly helps carry on his mother’s legacy as part of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, a nationwide network of conservative activists.

An attorney, Schlafly is general counsel to the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, founded in 1943. He is also the founder of Conservapedia.com, an online encyclopedia that has had more than 600 million page views.

The fifth of Mrs. Schlafly’s six children, Andy Schlafly says he “survived being a classmate of Barack Obama at Harvard Law School,” where the two were on the Law Review together. He graduated with an engineering degree from Princeton University.

Mrs. Schlafly was a WND columnist for several years, up until her death in 2016. She was one of the first “pro-family” leaders to embrace Donald Trump for president. Her final book was “The Conservative Case for Trump,” which was released posthumously.

Read Andy Schlalfly’s tribute to his mother.

Read Schlafly’s first regular column for WND, “Needed: A better ‘wall’ in the sky.”