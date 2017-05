(ABC NEWS, Australia) A photograph taken by 22-year-old U.S. soldier Hilda Clayton of the moment an explosion killed her and four other soldiers has been released by the U.S. Army.

Specialist Clayton and four Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers died when a mortar tube accidentally exploded during a training exercise under the supervision of U.S. Army trainers in July 2013.

Almost four years later, the Army University Press, a U.S. Army multimedia organisation, has released two images of the accident — one taken by Specialist Clayton and another taken by an ANA soldier.