(CNBC) — Bank stocks rose broadly on Wednesday as expectations for a June rate hike from the Federal Reserve increased.

The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) advanced 0.75 percent, outperforming the broader stock market. The Dow Jones industrial average traded marginally higher with Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2 percent.

The Fed concluded its two-day policy meeting Wednesday afternoon, giving a positive assessment of the U.S. economy while keeping rates unchanged, as was widely expected.